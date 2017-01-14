Nolte’s free throws lift Hornets to win

The TGCA sixth ranked Gatesville Hornets overcame a small fourth quarter deficit and escaped with a two-point victory on the road against unranked Lorena Tuesday night to elevate their record to 26-1.

Gatesville remained perfect in District 17-4A play because of some clutch free throw shooting by Rebekah Nolte with six seconds left, securing their sixth straight district win, 31-29.

The Hornets got off to their usual hot start on offense scoring 13 points in the opening quarter against the Lady Leopards to build a six-point lead going into the second quarter, 13-6.

Gatesville went cold in the second quarter.

With the offense struggling, the Hornets had to rely on their defense to keep their slim lead. Gatesville lost little ground, going into halftime with a fivepoint lead, 18-13.

