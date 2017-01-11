Jonesboro rides big first half past Buckholts, 65-39

A 23-point lead at halftime proved to be too much for the Buckholts Badgers in their showdown Friday night against the Jonesboro as they fell to the Eagles, 65-39. The Eagles got off to a hot start, and Jonesboro found their way to the basket early and often against the Badgers, building a 15-point lead going into the second, 18-3.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/