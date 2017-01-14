Jonesboro places six on all-state team

Eagles cap historic season with state runner-up trophy

Jonesboro placed six players on the Texas High School Coaches Association all-state football list.

Junior tight end Alex Sarmiento and senior center Danny Lopez were both selected to the first team offense.

Junior defensive end Andy Sarmiento, senior cornerback Josh Barnes and senior safety Robert Robuck were all selected to the all-state fi rst team defense.

Junior cornerback Wyatt Young received second team defense honors

Josh Barnes was selected to a THSCA all-star select team, and Robert Robuck was named first alternate.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/