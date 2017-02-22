Hornets sting Dawgs at Cove

The Gatesville Hornets overcame a slow start and cruised to a 51-33 win over Burnet in the area round of the state playoffs.

After trailing 10-4, the Hornets went on a 7-0 run to take the lead 11-10 and never trailed again.

“They kind of hit us in the mouth early,” head coach Chris Carroll said after the game. “For us to bounce back after being down seven or eight to zero, I think they handled it pretty well. We have not been behind much this season, but the few times we have, we’ve proven to be a mature team that does not panic.”

With the win, the Hornets advanced to the regional quarterfinals where they faced Madisonville Tuesday night in Groesbeck.

