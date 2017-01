After trailing for much of the game, the Gatesville Hornets took control in the fourth quarter to down the Robinson Rockets, 49-38, Friday night on the Hornets’ home court. Robinson took the lead in the first quarter and held it until Alex Mata’s three-pointer tied the game at 31-31 entering the final period.

