Hornets knock off Connally Cadets

The Gatesville Hornets knocked off league-leading Connally Friday to tighten up an already close District 17-4A race.

The Hornets prevailed on their home court, 47-41, to improve to 18-8 on the season, and more importantly, 5-3 in district.

Connally fell to 6-2 in district and into a two-way tie for first place with La Vega.

With four games remaining, Gatesville and China Spring were both 5-3 and Lorena was another game back at 4-4.

On Friday, the Hornets fought back after trailing by six at halftime to right the ship in third and take a four-point lead into the fourth.

Gatesville tied the game at with 4:40 to go in the third on two Brandon Hill three-pointers and a Wacey Bowland layup which gave the Hornets their first lead of the game.

Bowland finished the game with a game-high 14 points for Gatesville.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/