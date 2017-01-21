Gatesville girls lose in overtime

The Gatesville Hornet girls suffered their second loss of the season and their first in District 17-4A Tuesday night at China Spring in overtime, 49-39.

The game bore little resemblance to the first meeting between the two teams. The Hornets destroyed the Lady Cougars, 47-29, to open district play.

On Tuesday, the two teams battled on near-even terms for 32 minutes. But, in overtime, the Hornets could not buy a basket and China Spring pulled away for the 10-point win.

