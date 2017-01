The Gatesville Hornets hit clutch free throws in the final seconds to pull out a 41-40 victory Friday after the visiting Robinson Lady Rockets. With the win, the Hornets avoided a two-game slide and improved to 27-2 for the season and 6-1 in District 17-4A.

