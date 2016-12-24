Free throws sink Hornets

A free throw spree in the final minutes of the fourth trapped the Gatesville Hornets boys as they hosted La Vega Tuesday night in their opening district 17-4A game, falling 60-48. Both teams got off to solid offensive starts with the Hornets edging out a slight lead, 14-12. But the Pirates put up 14 points in the second quarter to pull ahead, 26-25, at halftime.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/