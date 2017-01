London Kizer, the 8-year-old daughter of Ricky and Cheyenne Kizer, recently shot her first buck. She used a 22/250 to down the nine-point buck while hunting with her grandfather, Lynn Barnett. She is a student at Gatesville Elementary School.

