Courtney competes at Bassmaster College Regional on Sam Rayburn

Barton Courtney, a 2011 Gatesville High School graduate, fishing on Texas Tech bass team with teammate Mathew Bowden competed in last week’s 2017 Bassmaster Carhartt College Series Central Regional on Lake Sam Rayburn.

Teams from a four-state region making up a 116-team field competed over a three-day period to qualify to fish in the National College Championship on a lake and date to be announced at a later date.

Teams competed the first two days to try and make a top 20 cut to fish the final day. Teams weighed in a five-fish limit each day and a cumulative weight over the first two days was used to determine the top 20 teams to compete on the final day.

