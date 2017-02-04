Carroll hits game winner against Hillsboro, 58-56

Sat, 02/04/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Gatesville Hornets had to come back from a 13-point deficit at halftime needed a Josh Carroll floater at the final buzzer to win, 58-56, at home against Hillsboro Tuesday night.

With the win, the Hornets were one game ahead of China Spring for the third spot in District 17-4A with a 6-3 record and 19-8 overall.

Coupled with their comeback from eight down on district leader Connally for a six-point, 47-41 win last Friday, the Hornets are on two-game winning streak with their last loss coming Jan. 24 at La Vega.

A missed Alex Mata threepointer with under five seconds remaining gave Carroll an opportunity to go up and catch a rebound and put the ball back up at the buzzer for a Hornet must win game.

 

 

