Maria Elena Leiva, a resident of New Braunfels, formerly of Gatesville, TX, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at her home at the age of 76. Maria was born on May 29, 1940, in Tynan, TX, to Raul Leiva and Concepcion Olmeda Leiva. As a child growing up, Maria always looked forward to a Sunday dinner of fried chicken. As an adult, however, Tuesday became the new norm, with fried chicken from Popeye’s being served for dinner. Maria absolutely loved her garden, tending to her flowers and plants. She will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; son, Juan Jose Rodriguez Jr.; and by her daughter, Anita Rodriguez. Survivors include her sons, Juan and Javiel Rodriguez; daughters, Maria Rodriguez and Carmel R. Watkins; and grandchildren, Tosha Williams, Sheena Wolske-Tyrock, Nikita Rodriguez, Johnny Rodriguez, Jed Wolske and Cole Watkins. In addition, Maria is also survived by three great-grandchildren. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Lux Funeral Home. All services ended at the conclusion of the funeral on Saturday evening. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.