October 26, 1956 – January 30, 2017

Kim Featherston, age 60, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 in Temple. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Restland Cemetery, with Masonic Rites.

Kim was born on October 26, 1956, in Gatesville, to the late Willis and Frances Curry Featherston. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1975. He married Nola Pruitt on Sept. 25, 1981. After high school, he began working for the Texas Department of Corrections in Brazoria. He later transferred to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville and retired in 2013 after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was also a member and Past Master of Gatesville Masonic Lodge #197 A.F. & A.M.

Kim was devoted to his Lord and Savior, his family and was a great father. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and visiting with his neighbors and was an avid reader.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen Sue Hooten.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nola; daughter, Amber; and brother, Jack Featherston and wife, Margaret of Ovilla; along with other relatives and friends that will greatly miss him.