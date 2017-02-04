Horace Reese Knight Sr., 87, of Gatesville, died Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas.

A visitation was held.

Horace was born in Waco to Algie Monroe Knight and Katie (Robertson) Knight on July 24, 1929, and attended schools in Waco and Gatesville. Horace graduated from Gatesville High School in 1946. Between 1946 and 1950, Horace played baseball for several different teams including teams in Del Rio, Ballinger and Gatesville. Horace married Belva Jean Walsh on August 12,1950. From 1950 through 1973, Horace worked in the grocery industry. In 1973, Horace went to work for Central Freight Lines and retired in 1992. Horace and Belva were active in their church and with the Gatesville Care Center.

Horace was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Rev. J.D. and Ina Fae Walsh, and infant son, Jimmy Don Knight. Horace is survived by his wife, Belva of Gatesville; sons, Reese and wife, Martha of Robinson, and Hal and wife, Karen of Moody; and grandchildren, Will, Heather, James, Trey, John Luke and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Main, Gatesville, TX 76528 or to the Robinson Drive United Methodist Church, 2801 N. Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706.