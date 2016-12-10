Erma Taylor, age 72, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2016, in Temple.

Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.

Erma was born on October 26, 1944, in Gatesville, to the late Erman and Elva Tyson Hill. She grew up in Hamilton and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1963. She graduated from Tarleton State University in 1966. She married Dennis Ray Taylor Sr. on November 27, 1964. She began her teaching career in 1966 in Pearsall, Texas. They moved to Gatesville in 1967. She continued teaching at Gatesville Elementary School in 1968 until her retirement in 2000. Inspiring the minds of her students was her passion in life. She enjoyed collecting Fiesta dishes and Blenko glass, as well as selling board games and marbles at craft fairs with her husband.

She was a member of Gatesville Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Shirley Weeks and Patty Hill.

Erma is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis Taylor Sr.; son, Butch Taylor of Grand Prairie; daughter, Keia Wilson and husband, Brian of Mansfield; and three grandchildren, Kaylee Mahan and husband, Josh, Blake Wilson and Barret Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Foster’s Home for Children, P.O. Box 978, Stephenville, TX 76401 or the Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832.