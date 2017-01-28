Elizabeth Moore McMath, 86, passed away January 19, 2017, in Dallas.

She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Iredell, Texas, to Fred William and Elizabeth Carol (Smith) Moore and later married Charles Wallis McMath on Jan. 16, 1978, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church was where she attended.

Elizabeth earned her BA and BS in advertising design at Texas Woman’s University in Denton in 1951; and was a graduate gemologist at the Gemology Institute of America in L.A. in 1977. Pursuing her graphic artist dreams, she worked as layout artist at Leonard’s Dept. Store in Fort Worth, 1951-52; as artist/ bookkeeper at Bud Biggs Studio in Dallas, 1953; as secretary/artist at Squire Haskins Studio in Dallas, 1953-54; as artist/art director at Dowdell-Merrill, Inc. in Dallas, 1954-58; and owner/artist at Moore Co. in Dallas, 1958-’90.

She was a member of Stemmons Corridor Business Association in Dallas, 1988-1989; Dallas/Fort Worth Society for Visual Communication (founder); Texas Woman’s University National Alumnae Association, Greater North TX Orchid Society (treasurer in 1987), Big D Unit of Daylily Growers of Dallas (sec. 1989-’90), American Plant Life Society, Native Plant Society of Texas, Master Naturalists; and was listed in Who’s Who of American Women, 1991-92.

Survivors include two children, Charles Wallis McMath and wife, Jean of The Woodlands, and John Seals McMath and wife, Chalotte, of Raymond, MS; sister, Ellen Yonley of Mesquite, four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; four nieces; and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by brother, Charles Moore.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 23, 2017, from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust Denton, with the Rev. Lisa Patterson officiating. Burial followed in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St., Denton, TX 76201. Online condolences may be left at www.mulkeymasondenton.com.