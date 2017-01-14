Alice Guthrie, age 84, of Gatesville, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 06, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Bogan officiating. Burial followed at Post Oak Cemetery.

Alice was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Oglesby, Texas, to the late Lee and Edith (Bankhead) Bates.

She graduated from Oglesby High School in 1950. She retired from Texas Department of Corrections in Gatesville in 1991.

She enjoyed gardening, painting pictures and eating lunch with her sisters in McGregor. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gatesville. She married Robert Guthrie on Feb. 14, 1976.

Alice was preceded in death by her husbands, David Henry Witt in 1974 and Robert Guthrie in 2010; siblings, Ida Mae Baker, Irene Baker, Annie Lee Bates, Bernice Bates and Wilma Riley; granddaughter, Laura Guthrie; and great-granddaughter, Sammie Jo Weaver.

Alice is survived by daughters, Cindy Walts and husband, Gary of Speegleville, and Sandra Thompson of Texarkana; sons, Mike Witt and wife, Shirley of Crawford, Steve Witt of Gatesville, and Kenneth Guthrie and wife, Ann of Texarkana; grandchildren, Michelle Davis, Melinda Weaver, Katrina Grieger, Corey Witt, Casey Witt, Racheal Witt, Alicia Guthrie, Kayla Fleming, Brandon Thompson and Jeramy Thompson; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ruth Brinkley of Oglesby and EvaNell Terry of Robinson.