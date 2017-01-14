Youth fair ends 2017 run today

The 2017 Coryell County Youth Fair will come to a close today (Saturday), but one very important event remains.

The premium auction will begin about 6 p.m. and youth fair president Keith Smart is hoping for a record year.

Hundreds of winning exhibits will go on the auction block.

“The kids have worked hard all year to get ready for the fair and they need (the public’s) support,” Smart said.

In a premium auction, livestock exhibits will remain the property of the exhibitor. In the home economic division, the highest bidder receives the item.

