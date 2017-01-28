WWII veteran selected for Honor Flight

Jonesboro native Audrey Hale Lord was 20 years old when she entered the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman in 1945 before the end of World War II.

About 71 years after leaving the military, Lord was treated to a “oncein- a-lifetime” journey to visit the nation’s capital.

Lord was among the WWII veterans on a recent Honor Flight from Austin to Washington, D.C.

“It was a very good experience,” Lord said. “I met a lot of people and saw a lot of places.”

She seemed most impressed with meeting former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, also a WWII veteran.

“His wife is actually a very distant cousin of mine,” she observed.

