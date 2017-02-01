Two jailers face drug charges

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
Accused of providing narcotics to prisoners

Two Coryell County jailers were arrested last week on charges they allegedly provided narcotics to prisoners.

Paul Robert Picetti, 34, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 over 4 grams and less than 200 grams.

Kevin Arzate, 25, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 over 1 gram and less than 4 grams.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said the arrests were the result of a months-long investigation in which an undercover officer made a purchase from at least one of the suspects.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/

The Gatesville Messenger

116 S. 6th St.
Gatesville, TX 76528
PH: (254) 865-5212
FAX: (254) 865-2361
www.gatesvillemessenger.com

 