Starting over

The wrecking crew started early this week demolishing a popular fast food restaurant in Gatesville. By Tuesday, all that remained of Taco Bell was a pile of rubble. But fans of the restaurant should not despair. A building permit has been issued to rebuild Taco Bell at the same site. Construction is expected to last about three months.

