Scouts attend leadership training at Belton camp

Four scouts from Boy Scout Troop 201 spent one week of their Christmas vacation completing a six-day youth leadership course with the Boy Scouts of America. Austin Byler, Nate Bartlett, Brett Byler and Josh Bartlett completed National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) at Camp Tahauya in Belton from Dec. 26-31.

