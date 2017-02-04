Oglesby man charged in baby’s death

A 29-year-old Oglesby man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 26 death of 11-month-old Daniel Bryan Cooper.

Dennis Richard Santillanes was charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury, a second degree felony.

On Jan. 26, first responders intercepted a woman driving from Oglesby on her way to Coryell Memorial Hospital with an unresponsive infant in her vehicle.

The child had been found unresponsive by Santillanes, the child’s babysitter and primary caregiver for the day.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

