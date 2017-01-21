Long hours pay off at nationals

Hours of practice paid off in a big way for the Coryell County 4-H livestock judging team when they earned reserve champion in the recent 4-H Western National Roundup contest in Denver, CO.

In addition, the four-person team was invited to attend and judge at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland this summer.

Kameron Smith, Ty Jordan, Seth Jordan and Noah Miller represented the county and the state at the national roundup after placing second in the station contest.

