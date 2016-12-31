Landua prepares for solo career

After a two-year hiatus, Clayton Landua is returning to the music scene.

He will ring in the New Year today (Saturday) with a performance at The Junction on Route 36 in Gatesville.

A 2004 graduate of Evant High School, Landua attended Tarleton State University before forming Six Market Blvd.

“We had a pretty successful six years,” Landua said about his previous band.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/