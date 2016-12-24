Jury sentences Shaw to 65 years in prison

A Coryell County jury last week sentenced Shomari Quentin Shaw to 65 years in prison after he pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Shaw, 39, entered the guilty plea just before he was about to go on trial for the second time. His first trial in September ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict.

