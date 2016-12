The Gatesville Lions Club last week honored Joyce Segraves, center, as its latest “Teacher of the Month.” Segraves teaches eighth grade ELAR and also serves as a coach. She is shown with club president Dicky Brown, left, and GJHS Principal Cindy Venable.

