Dr. Crosby to lead conference

A Family Renewal Conference will be held Sunday through Wednesday at Live Oak Baptist Church in Gatesville. Dr. Danny Crosby, pastor of First Baptist Church of Cleburne, will lead the conference. Services are scheduled for 10:50 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday; 6-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, in the fellowship hall; and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Dr. Crosby has previously led Bible studies for many years at Live Oak, where he started his ministry as a youth pastor. He was licensed to the ministry by Live Oak in 1978 and, in 1983, was ordained while serving as pastor at Levita Baptist Church

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/