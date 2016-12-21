Deason has photos on display at VP’s house

This month, photography by Kylee Deason, of Gatesville, is being used to deck the halls of the home of Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, along with photos from other talented young photographers from My Shot – National Geographic’s moderated photo community for kids.

For the special VP residence display, National Geographic Kids selected photographs embodying the theme of gratitude and transformed them into ornaments.

In total, roughly 100 kid photographers were selected to have their work included. While each photo ornament depicts subjects that the young photographers are grateful for, some of the decorations specifically reflect My Shot photographers’ gratitude for the country’s troops and include beautiful images of flags and monuments.

“I feel so honored to have two pictures on display at the Vice President’s home,” Deason said. “I mean, how cool is that?”

