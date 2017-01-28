City hopes to attract more to civic center

Rates will be changing soon at the Gatesville Civic Center in hopes it will increase usage of the small room at the facility.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will lower the rent of the small meeting room from $200 to $100 per day.

City Manager Bill Parry said there is a need for the smaller room, but the $200 cost was more than people were willing to pay.

In addition, the deposit for the small meeting room will be lowered to $100.

But while the staff recommended lowering one rate, they also recommended increasing the rate for the large room.

