Larry Kennedy, center, was named the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce. Gatesville City Manager Bill Parry, left, made the presentation during Friday’s annual membership banquet. Outgong chamber president Justin Stephens, right, looks on. Kennedy is the assistant publisher and news editor of The Gatesville Messenger.

