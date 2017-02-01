Chamber names Kennedy 2016 Citizen of the Year

The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce named Larry Kennedy, assistant publisher/news editor of The Gatesville Messenger, as the 2016 Citizen of the Year during chamber’s annual membership banquet Friday in the Gatesville Civic Center.

Other nominees for the award were Ronnie Sullins, Keith and Lisa Steward, Don and Sue Jones and Dr. Stephen Norris.

“I am humbled to be considered in the same conversation with these men and women,” Kennedy said.

Outgoing chamber president Justin Stephens reviewed the accomplishments of each nominee before handing the microphone to Gatesville City Manager Bill Parry to announce the winner.

Kennedy is a long-time member of the Gatesville Lions Club and has served as editor of the club’s Lions Log for almost eight years.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/