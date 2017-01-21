Building permits hit record in 2016

Building permits took a dip in December, although the year-end total was the most in at least 20 years for the City of Gatesville.

Only four building permits were issued in December and totaled $63,726 in estimated construction costs.

That is the third lowest month in 2016, ahead of only April ($40,695) and August ($55,820).

